Ruth Virginia Dodson, 94 years young, of Hialeah, FL passed away at home surrounded by family, the morning of Sunday, June 21, 2020 of natural causes. A celebration of life service will be held at an outdoor location at a future date. Her remains will be laid to rest alongside her late husband George R. Dodson at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Born January 10th, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the youngest daughter of Maryan and Josephine Szenher, Polish immigrants. She was preceded in death by sisters Jeannie Falco and Helena Valdon, and brothers John and Felix Szenher. Ruth was a resident of Jackson Heights, NY until 1973 when the family moved to Hialeah, her home for 47 years. She spent most of her life as a popular bank teller, known for her ability to count currency faster and more accurately than modern machines and her ability to recognize a counterfeit bill by its feel. Customers would line up to receive the exceptional service Ruth provided. She worked at numerous locations within the Queens, NY and Hialeah-Miami Lakes areas before finally retiring from Bank of America (Miami Lakes) at the age of 78. She also enjoyed her hobbies of sewing, embroidery, and selling Avon cosmetics for over 50 years. She is survived by her son Frank G. Dodson and granddaughter Taylor R. Dodson, daughter Ruth A. Dodson and grandson Eddie Tanner, and daughter Carolyn J. Dodson, who lovingly took care of her in her final years. Her youngest daughter Patricia J. Gerbec passed in March of 2011. Ruth was married for 42 years to her beloved husband George until his passing in July of 1999. Arrangements are being handled by John Hanks Memorial Services in Miami, 786-473-7311, and the family suggests donations be made on Ruth's behalf to the National Council on Aging.



