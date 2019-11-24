Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruza V. Ilich. View Sign Service Information Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes 6301 Taft Street Hollywood , FL 33024-5934 (954)-989-1550 Send Flowers Obituary

ILICH, RUZA V. 57, of Hollywood, Florida, known to many as Rose, passed away in the early morning hours of November 22, 2019. The funeral service will be held at10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019,atSt. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church, 175 NW 154th Street Miami, Florida. Milan Krstic of St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church will be officiating. Visitation will be held at7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019,atSt. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church. Burial will follow the funeral atHollywood Memorial Gardens after the funeral service. Funeral arrange-ments are being handled byFred Hunter Funeral Home. Ruza was born in Ladjevci, Serbia,onSeptember 17, 1962. Ruza graduated fromJohn F. Kennedy High School in Paterson, New Jersey, and continued on to receive a bachelor's degree from Felician University. Ruza was married toPeter IlichonJune 13, 1987; they were married32 years. Ruzaworked as ateacher for Broward County Schools in South Florida for many years.Ruzaenjoyedspending time with her family and her friends, gardening, and design. Shewas also actively involved in St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church's circle of sisters who planned, organized, and prepared weekly, post-service lunches as well as many annual church festivals and parties. Ruzais survived by her husband, Peter Ilich, her children, Marica and Marko Ilich, her mother, Vera Vucicevic, her brother, Dusko Vucicevic, her niece and nephew, Stephanie and Stephan Vucicevic, and several in-laws, Olivera Vucicevic and Bozidar, Nadine, Michael, and Peter Ilich, as well as many friends. Ruza is preceded in death byher father, Petar Vucicevic, and her father and mother in-law, Svetislav and Zivka Ilich. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church, an organization Ruza cherished and was deeply involved in for many years.

