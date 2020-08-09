Joseph, Shirley S., age 89, of Coral Gables, passed away August 6, 2020 due to complications from COPD. She was born in Miami, Fl on March 20, 1931 to Rose (Bernstein) Smith and John Victor Smith. Shirley graduated from Miami Edison Senior High in 1949 and worked as a Dental Assistant to Jack Seitlin for over 25 years. She is survived by her children: Terri, Jon (Gigi), and Jodi Seitlin and grandsons, Jared and Ross Seitlin. Shirley was happily married to Herbert Joseph for 34 years until his passing in 1996. She belonged to Temple Israel, was an avid bridge player and played a wickedly competitive Scrabble game. Shirley maintained a prolific rose garden that yielded fragrant gifts to her many friends over the years. She was predeceased by her best friend since high school, Joyce Layne, and is survived by her loving friend and caregiver, Karla Zaldivar, along with many friends at the Palace Royale, where she resided the past few years. We will miss her gracious and sometimes mischievous smile as well as her casual elegance. A graveside service for close friends and family will be held at Mt. Nebo Miami, 5505 NW 3rd St, at 11:00am on Monday, August 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley's honor may be made directly to Hadassah the Women's Zionist Organization of America, the Humane Society or through RiversideGordonMemorialChapels.com