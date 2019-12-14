Miller, Harold S., 94 of Aventura, Florida passed away December 12, 2019 at his home. Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts on December 29, 1924. He moved to Miami Beach in 1960 and became active in real estate and property management for many years. He loved his golf and being a member of West View Country Club. He was a loving and devoted family man. Beloved husband of Barbara of 64 years, loving father of Erica Orlin, Valerie & David Macleod, Jack & Diana Miller, dear brother of Irving (Amalia) Miller, the late Shirley Miller & the late Leonard & Susan Miller, cherished grandfather of Elizabeth (Jimmy), Heather (Matt), Samantha (Jay), Evan, Harrison & Benjamin, adored great-grandfather of Flynn, Patton, Blake & Colton and many nieces & nephews. Cryptside Service 10:00 am, Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lakeside Memorial Park, 10301 NW 25th St., Doral. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 14, 2019