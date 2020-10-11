Roach, Sabina (Bess) 90, of Davie (formerly of Hialeah), went home to the welcoming arms of God, on September 30, 2020. Born in Glen Cove, NY, to Maria and Dominic Carlucci, Bess was known for her strength and laughter that brought joy to everyone. Loving and faith- filled wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Bess is survived by her children, David (Carrie) Roach, Patrick (Romulo) Roach, Teresa (James) Hughes, Susan (Ricky) Feijoo, and daughter-in- law, Denise Roach; her ten grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren; and her sisters Angela Landro and Camilla Melley. Bess was preceded in death by her beloved husband of fifty years, Richard, her children Rickey, Robbie, and Scott, and her brothers Joe, Mike, & Tony Carlucci. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held (at a later date) at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Hialeah, where she was a founding member of the parish, previous school librarian, and long- time choir member. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
) are appreciated. Memorial Plan San José Palm Funeral Home, Hialeah.