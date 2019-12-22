Salim Zarif passed away at home in Key Biscayne with his family at his side on August 14, 2019. Salim was originally from Lebanon but lived in Key Biscayne for many years. He graduated from University of Arizona and Arizona State in 1970 with degrees in engineering and mathematics. In 1971 he went to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where he worked for 18 years. He managed a large construction company for many years. After that he worked in Cairo, Egypt for several years. He is survived by his wife K. Susan Zarif and his brothers, sisters and many nieces and nephews in Lebanon.
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 22, 2019