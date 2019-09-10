Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sallie Olin. View Sign Service Information Beth Israel Memorial Chapel 5808 West Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach , FL 33484 (561)-499-8000 Send Flowers Obituary

Sallie (Sylvia) Cramer Mann Olin passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019, at the age of 85, in Athens, Georgia. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and living most of her life in Miami and then Boynton Beach, Florida, Sallie is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Bernard Olin, and dear brother, David Cramer. She is survived by her dear sister, Gertrude Levin. Sallie is remembered with deep love and gratitude by her children - Bennett Mann, Karen (Rob) Vaughn, Geoff (Jodi) Mann, Sharon (Dane) Guntermann, and Amy Levin, stepchildren - Robin (Bill) Oegerle, Terilee (Oren) Wunderman, James (June) Olin, grandchildren - Dylan & Marley Vaughn, Jake & Ansley Guntermann, Alexandra, Ryan, & Casey Mann, Fiona, Jacob & Avi Levin, Sharon (Eric) Yaary, Daniel Oegerle, Jeffrey & Amy Wunderman, Ryan (Jessica) Olin, David Olin, Jacobie (Kaitlin) Olin, & Sinclair Olin, and Great-Grandchildren - McCabe, Langley, Hayes, & Greer Olin, Judah Olin, and Valerie Valdivia. Throughout her life, Sallie welcomed into her home anyone and everyone with her sweet, open heart and generous spirit. Lucious Thanksgiving dinners and elaborate New Year's brunches every year included numerous family, friends, and loved ones. Sallie's humor and delight in seeing the goodness in every moment brought joy to all. Her gentle, loving, and caring ways will be missed forever. Services will be held at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel in Delray Beach on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11:15am. In honor of Sallie's love of the arts, donations may be made in her name to: Cine, 234 West Hancock Avenue, Athens, Georgia 30601 or on-line at

Sallie (Sylvia) Cramer Mann Olin passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019, at the age of 85, in Athens, Georgia. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and living most of her life in Miami and then Boynton Beach, Florida, Sallie is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Bernard Olin, and dear brother, David Cramer. She is survived by her dear sister, Gertrude Levin. Sallie is remembered with deep love and gratitude by her children - Bennett Mann, Karen (Rob) Vaughn, Geoff (Jodi) Mann, Sharon (Dane) Guntermann, and Amy Levin, stepchildren - Robin (Bill) Oegerle, Terilee (Oren) Wunderman, James (June) Olin, grandchildren - Dylan & Marley Vaughn, Jake & Ansley Guntermann, Alexandra, Ryan, & Casey Mann, Fiona, Jacob & Avi Levin, Sharon (Eric) Yaary, Daniel Oegerle, Jeffrey & Amy Wunderman, Ryan (Jessica) Olin, David Olin, Jacobie (Kaitlin) Olin, & Sinclair Olin, and Great-Grandchildren - McCabe, Langley, Hayes, & Greer Olin, Judah Olin, and Valerie Valdivia. Throughout her life, Sallie welcomed into her home anyone and everyone with her sweet, open heart and generous spirit. Lucious Thanksgiving dinners and elaborate New Year's brunches every year included numerous family, friends, and loved ones. Sallie's humor and delight in seeing the goodness in every moment brought joy to all. Her gentle, loving, and caring ways will be missed forever. Services will be held at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel in Delray Beach on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11:15am. In honor of Sallie's love of the arts, donations may be made in her name to: Cine, 234 West Hancock Avenue, Athens, Georgia 30601 or on-line at www.athenscine.com/donate Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close