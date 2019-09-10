Sallie (Sylvia) Cramer Mann Olin passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019, at the age of 85, in Athens, Georgia. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and living most of her life in Miami and then Boynton Beach, Florida, Sallie is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Bernard Olin, and dear brother, David Cramer. She is survived by her dear sister, Gertrude Levin. Sallie is remembered with deep love and gratitude by her children - Bennett Mann, Karen (Rob) Vaughn, Geoff (Jodi) Mann, Sharon (Dane) Guntermann, and Amy Levin, stepchildren - Robin (Bill) Oegerle, Terilee (Oren) Wunderman, James (June) Olin, grandchildren - Dylan & Marley Vaughn, Jake & Ansley Guntermann, Alexandra, Ryan, & Casey Mann, Fiona, Jacob & Avi Levin, Sharon (Eric) Yaary, Daniel Oegerle, Jeffrey & Amy Wunderman, Ryan (Jessica) Olin, David Olin, Jacobie (Kaitlin) Olin, & Sinclair Olin, and Great-Grandchildren - McCabe, Langley, Hayes, & Greer Olin, Judah Olin, and Valerie Valdivia. Throughout her life, Sallie welcomed into her home anyone and everyone with her sweet, open heart and generous spirit. Lucious Thanksgiving dinners and elaborate New Year's brunches every year included numerous family, friends, and loved ones. Sallie's humor and delight in seeing the goodness in every moment brought joy to all. Her gentle, loving, and caring ways will be missed forever. Services will be held at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel in Delray Beach on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11:15am. In honor of Sallie's love of the arts, donations may be made in her name to: Cine, 234 West Hancock Avenue, Athens, Georgia 30601 or on-line at www.athenscine.com/donate.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 10, 2019