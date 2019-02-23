Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Ann Tews. View Sign

We rejoice for Sally Ann Smith Vanselow Tews has gone to glory with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We mourn our earthly loss but find comfort that we will be reunited through the promise of salvation by the blood of our Lord and Savior. Born in Utica NY & traveled the world when she married a US Airman. Former teacher & Director at Concordia Lutheran Pre-school. Co-owned Spirit of The Lord Day Care & School. Volunteered at Baptist Hospital and Sonshine Via de Cristo. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Alvin L. Tews. Survived children Paul (Sonja), Mark (Kathy), Bobbie Jean (Jeff) & Margie, Brother Tom Vanselow, Siblings Bruce & Sarah. 7 grandchildren, 5 great children & many loved & cherished nieces & nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday February 23rd at 1:00 pm at Concordia Lutheran Church, 8701 SW 124th Street, Miami Florida 33176.

