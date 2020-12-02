Sally Weintraub

November 27, 2020

Miami, Florida - Weintraub, Sally, Passed away peacefully at home at the age of 92 surrounded by the thoughts and love of her devoted family. Sally was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 22, 1928; the daughter of Harry & Dorothy Fishman. She graduated from University of Chicago and then University of Wisconsin law school. Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Weintraub and her brother, Michael Fishman. Sally is survived by her three children Elizabeth Weintraub Hiltscher (John), Devorah Weintraub (Carlos), Joshua Weintraub (Andrea), grandson James Poling (Monique) & grandchildren Jacob & Addyson Weintraub, as well as, her beloved cousins in Chicago and their children. Sally and Robert moved to South Florida in 1959 and raised their three children in South Miami. She practiced law in the private sector in state and federal courts, afterwards she worked for Legal Services of Greater Miami, and then became an Assistant State Attorney in the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office under Janet Reno and then Katherine Fernandez-Rundle. In Sally's 35-year legal career in the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office she prosecuted high profile murder cases before retiring at the amazing age of 85. Her last major crimes prosecution was the "Rilya Wilson case" where Sally painstakingly put together and then presented this horrific child abuse and kidnap case and convicted the defendant who received a life sentence. Sally was always a passionate and dedicated warrior in the courtroom for deceased victims and their surviving family members for whom she pursued justice as a state prosecutor. Much like jig-saw puzzles, her passion was working with homicide detectives and putting together complicated and involved murder cases and then presenting them to jurors in Miami-Dade County. Always elegant and self-assured, the comfort and certainty she gave to those she came into contact with both inside and out of the courtroom will be forever missed. Sally was a voracious reader; always passionate to absorb the day's news and discuss those events with whoever was fortunate enough to be sitting with her at the time. May her memory and passionate good work be a blessing to her family and friends and next of kin she's met throughout the years.

We love you so much Mom – thank you for all you have done to make us good

We love you so much Mom – thank you for all you have done to make us good





