PRIESTER, SALO (Sol) 5/23/1948-6/3/2019 had a good life doing what he wanted, when he wanted. He was a ladies man, a wheeler-dealer, and a player. Salo loved women, sweets, picking horses, and playing poker. A stroke in 2004 left him paralyzed on one side, but fortunately John Sroka, his caregiver, came to live with him and be the son he never had. Playing the horses and poker kept Salo entertained and alive, so John arranged to get him to the casino most days. Recently, a short bout with pancreatic cancer ended Salo's play days. Now he's at peace, hopefully winning BIG Time playing against those special dudes in the sky. He is survived by his sister, Witta Priester. A gathering to celebrate Salo's life will be held on Friday, June 7, from 6 to 9 PM, at 230 174th Street, Apt. 2104. Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 7, 2019