OLIVERI, SALVATORE, the former Mayor of Hollywood, Florida passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, April 27th at the age of 90. Sal was born in Queens, New York in 1928. He moved to Hollywood in 1960 with his beloved wife, Maria of 56 years. A resident of Hollywood for 59 years and served his community as Mayor (1990-1992) and Commissioner (1998-2008) along with many other community service organizations. Some of his community and civic activities included: Hollywood Hills Civic Association, President; Interfaith Council, President and Board Member; Kiwanis Club, Elks, Knights of Columbus and Member of the Nativity Catholic Church. Sal deeply loved and served his community tirelessly. Prior to his political career, Sal was an insurance advisor with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 32 years. Sal is survived by his three wonderful children: Anna (Mark), Sal Jr., (Fianc‚e Katarina), Tom (Sandra); four grandchildren, Christina (Barry), Brandon, Zachary, and Tyler; two great-grandchildren, Collin and Madeleine. Friends may visit from 4:00-9:00 p.m., Sunday, May 5th at Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care, 6400 Hollywood Boulevard. There will be a Tribute of a Lifetime Service at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be said at Nativity Catholic Church in Hollywood, on Monday, May 6th at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery in North Lauderdale. In Lieu of Flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Sal's name to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation. Arrangements by Boyd-Panciera Family Care 954-989-9900

