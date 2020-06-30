Mas, Carmen Sampedro passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born in Havana, Cuba, on February 22, 1928. She grew up surrounded by her five sisters and brother, whom she cherished into adulthood. She absorbed herself in school, cultivated a love for poetry, fashion, and the arts, and enjoyed a vibrant social life. Upon graduating, she pursued further study and became an English teacher in Havana. It was around that time that she met the love of her life, Ildefonso R. Mas, then a medical student at the University of Havana. They married in the summer of 1951, signaling the beginning of sixty-seven years of marriage. Their lifelong love and devotion to one another would form the cornerstone of the life and family they built and re-built together, from Havana to Miami. In 1960, she was 32 years old, and Cuba was in the midst of revolution. Ildefonso had by that time become a renowned cardiologist in Havana. That year they fled the country. Carmen traveled up to Pensacola with their three small children, where Ildefonso had secured a medical internship as a first step in the process of gaining recertification in the United States. While her husband worked as an intern, Carmen went from teaching English in Cuba to teaching Spanish in Florida high schools, helping to support a family that had now grown to four children. Eventually, they moved to Miami, where Ildefonso secured a cardiology fellowship at the University of Miami. When Ildefonso established his own private practice as a cardiologist, Carmen left behind teaching to occupy herself with the administration of Ildefonso's office and caring for her family, which she continued to do in an exemplary manner for the rest of her life. Indeed, Ildefonso could not have become the eminent cardiologist he was without Carmen's unwavering support. Carmen is survived by her four childrenCarmen Iturralde (Santiago Iturralde), Dr. Ildefonso Mas, Jr. (Dr. Madeleen Mas), Dr. Cecilia Mas, and Dr. Rafael Mas (Eugenia Mas del Valle)as well as thirteen grandchildren (Cristina, Ildefonso, Natalia, Santiago, Robert, Elizabeth, Catherine, Rafael, Margaret, Nina, Andres, Thomas, and Isabel) and eight great-grandchildren (Isabella and Sofia, Samuel and Stella, Eddie and Penelope, Chloe and Audrey). Her second grandchild, Dr. Nicole E. Mas, passed away tragically in 2011, but leaves behind the Mas Foundation, a charitable organization to support medically needy and impoverished children. Carmen is remembered fondly for her remarkable strength and self-possession. She valued tradition and custom, but she loved to travel, learn, and explore. Her experiences, from Cuba to Miami and then traveling the world, added texture and beauty to her life and her home. She exuded glamour and elegance, but she was also practical, playful, warm, and loving. She was just as comfortable attending formal parties as she was making paper airplanes with her great-grandchildren, and hiding chocolates in her Russian dolls for them to find. She left many of us with her simple yet powerful sayingswords of wisdom, often with a little humor and magic mixed in. Carmen leaves an indelible image of grace and gentility to all who knew and loved her. She will remain in our hearts forever as we strive to live up to her example of courage, composure, and hospitality. She will be laid to rest at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South on Thursday, July 2, 2020. A funerary Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church (limited seating). There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, we are accepting donations to the Nicole E. Mas Foundation (https://masfoundation.org/).
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.