Samuel Anthony Bamman, Jr. Miami, FL Samuel Anthony Bamman, Jr. (40) passed away peacefully in his sleep in Melbourne, FL on April 25, 2020. He is survived by his father, Sam Sr., sisters Rebecca and Alexandra, brothers Billy and Zach, and his daughter, Jessica Marie. Sam was born in Hollywood, FL on March 15, 1980. He grew up in Miami Shores before moving to Central Florida. He excelled in sales, beginning his career with a mix of products including exotic cars, fenestration products, and Italian lighting. More recently he spent the last 12 years in the executive search business, focused on placing finance talent in the healthcare field. Those who knew Sam remember his love for the beach and his love and appreciation of good food! But his family and those closest to him knew his biggest love - his beloved daughter, Jessica. Although the cause of death will be unknown until backlogged medical reports are completed, we find comfort in our faith, knowing Sam is with his Mom, Chrysanthe, and watching over us all. A private Funeral Mass was held for his immediate family on May 15, 2020 at Church of Our Saviour in Cocoa Beach, FL.



