Samuel Harte was president of Philmoss & Co., Inc., a telecommunications consulting company, and chairman of HTN Programming, Inc. and its affiliate, Tropik Network, LLC. HTN and Tropik provide television network programming to the subscribers on Comcast Cable systems in South Florida and to the subscribers on Cable Bahamas throughout the Islands of The Bahamas, and to the broadcast television audiences in the Greater Miami Area on WFUN-TV/CH 48 and in Metropolitan New York City on WPXO-TV/CH 34. He served as a telecommunications consultant to various national and Floridabased companies, and was an expert witness in cable television related matters. Mr. Harte was the founder and president of Dade Cable TeleVision, Inc., subsequently known as TCI South and now Comcast Cable. He was a founding member of the board and served as chairman of the audit committee of Crown Bank, F.S.B. (Seminole County) for nearly two decades. Mr. Harte was graduated from New York University and received the degrees of Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration. He was the recipient of NYU's first Teaching Fellowship in Finance, and subsequently taught courses in corporate financial management at NYU and Long Island University. Mr. Harte's other activities included serving on the boards of directors of various South Florida and national community service and educational organizations, including a national committee of the Boy Scouts of America, and the executive boards of the Miami Jewish Health (formerly Miami Jewish Home and Hospital for the Aged), Citizens' Crime Watch, and Banyan Health Systems (formerly Spectrum Programs/Miami Behavioral Center and he served as President of the Dade Radio Club for many years. Mr. Harte is survived by his family. His wife and love of his life for over 50 years, Phyllis, his greatest joys - his children and grandchildren Philene, Philip & Dara, AJ and Dylan, his sisters-in-law, Arline Shore and Judi Kessler and his many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and all those whose lives he touched. Funeral & Shiva Information for Sam Harte Funeral service and internment: Tuesday, June 11, 2019 2:00 pm Mt Nebo Kendall 5900 SW 77th Ave Miami, FL 33143 The Harte Family will be sitting shiva: Tuesday - Friday 2 - 8 pm 1 Andalusia Avenue Coral Gables, FL

