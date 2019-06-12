Samuel Harte

Obituary
HARTE, SAMUEL Miami Jewish Health mourns the loss of FOUNDER and Board Member, Samuel Harte. Sam was a longtime supporter of Miami Jewish Health and played an instrumental role in the success of our organization, as well as the entire Miami-Dade community. Sam's philanthropy and memory are a blessing for us all. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Phyllis, his daughter Philene Harte-Weiner, his son Philip Harte, and his entire extended family. Signed: Jeffrey P. Freimark, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jay Solowsky, Chairman of the Board. Miami Jewish Health.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 12, 2019
