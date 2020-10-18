TISCHLER, SAMUEL A South Florida hospital administrator and healthcare executive, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family Thursday evening at the age of 72 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Sam is survived by Suzanne Tischler, his wife of 45 years; his two children, David and Tamara Tischler; his brother Andrew Kessel; and his stepfather Dr. Stanley Kessel. He is also survived by his three beloved Bichon Frises. Well-known in Miami's healthcare network, Sam worked tirelessly to establish himself as an expert in hospital administration and consulting. Throughout his career he worked diligently to innovate and improve the way patients were treated and given care. Sam was born in Miami Beach on October 12, 1948 to Anita and Leo Tischler. He grew up in the Surfside community before moving with his family to Hollywood. Sam attended Nova High School and was a part of the school's first graduating class in 1966. Samuel studied journalism at the University of Florida and earned a master's degree in hospital administration at George Washington University. Sam met Sue while on residency in Kalamazoo, Michigan they married in 1975 and moved to Miami Beach shortly thereafter. In 1977, Sam joined Cedars of Lebanon (now the University of Miami) and later Mount Sinai Medical Center as a director. Samuel Tischler was also a lover of football, boating, and woodturning. He would pay close attention to and complain often about the Florida Gators and Miami Dolphins. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory be made to the Bonni G. Tischler Endowment for Student Leadership and Professional Advancement at University of Florida College of Journalism. (https://www.uff.ufl.edu/giving-opportunities/013253-bonni-g-tischler-endowment-for-student-leadership-and-professional-advancement/
)