SUSMAN, SANDFORD (SANDY) Passed away peacefully on May 14. Sandy was born October 15, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio and was the son of Anna and Max Susman. Sandy moved to Miami Beach in 1945. He attended Miami Beach Senior High and Miami Technical High School. In 1957, his drive and expertise in engineering enabled him to create S & S Air Conditioning. Sandy was considered a pioneer in the air condition and refri-geration business. His company was responsible for cooling many commercial buildings in Miami. He was instrumental in helping to create the Air Conditioning Contractors Association of Florida. Sandy was also a successful real estate developer and was involved in many projects over the years. His huge heart was evident in everything he did especially when it came to family. After his son, Todd, was born, he and his wife Betty helped to create Haven School, a private school of autistic children. Together they petitioned legislators to grant public education for children with autism in the Miami-Dade Public School System. Sandy's sense of humor, tenacity, and honesty were qualities that made him respected and admired by his family and friends. Sandy is survived by his children, Rick Susman (Trish Shearer), Todd Susman, and Laurel Schwartz (Steven), and his grand-daughters Kaley and Jordan Schwartz. He was predeceased by his beautiful wife Betty of 60 years, who he adored with all his heart, and they are together again. Sandy was also predeceased by his sisters, Leah Eisenman Cohn and Dorothy Kripke, and his brother Myron (Mike) Susman. Funeral services will be held at Temple Beth Am, 5950 N. Kendall Dr., Monday, May 20, at 11:00 AM, with interment at Lakeside Memorial Park, 10301 NW 25 Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the National Autism Association or the National . Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert 305-932-2700

