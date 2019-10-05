Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Cooper "Sandy" Tinsley. View Sign Service Information Van Orsdel - Coral Gables 4600 SW 8th St. Coral Gables , FL 33134 (305)-446-4412 Send Flowers Obituary

TINSLEY, SANDRA "Sandy" COOPER, of Coral Gables, FL passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at age 85. Born in Layfayette, IN, her family moved to Miami, FL when she was an infant. She was raised in a large family and was the ninth of 12 children five girls and seven boys. She adored all of her siblings: Mildred, Margaret, Dorothy "Dot", Merry, Robert "Bob", Richard "Dick", Donald "Don", David, James, Douglas "Doug" and Brent. After graduating Coral Gables High School and taking accounting courses at the University of Miami, she took a job at WQAM radio in 1960, working her way up to the head of marketing. In 1967, Sandy became the marketing director for Holsum Bread, where she decided she could do it on her own. In 1974, Sandy opened her own advertising agency and took Holsum on as her first client. She was a pioneer in the advertising industry, starting an ad agency at a time when there were but just a few women in the business. The agency quickly acquired many national and international accounts, transforming brands such as The Florida Keys & Key West and SuperClubs Resorts. She saw great successes with her Tinsley Yellow Pages division as well as the launching of Silver Sea Cruises and The Yachts of Seabourn. On nothing more than a handshake with the "coach" himself, Sandy created the Don Shula Show, produced by the Tinsley Sports Network. It was the first and longest-running coach's television show in NFL history. Aside from her remarkable career, Sandy was the treasured wife of Marvin Tinsley for over 45 years. The love they shared was larger than life. Sandy was one of a kind. She was able to share her talents and rewards with others including her charitable work with the Boys & Girls Club, Easter Seals, The , the Deering Estate and Kids in Crisis, among others. But Sandy's greatest gift was how she made us all feel valued and special. Often calling those she cared about "kid". It was not uncommon for her to recognize achievements with a hearty "outstanding!" or "fannnntastic!" Although life will never be the same without her smiling face, contagious laugh and positive outlook, her dream and passion will live on through all who cared so much for her. We will miss you "kid" a lot. In her passing, Sandy joins her beloved husband, Marvin, her sons Rick and Billy, and her siblings Mildred, Margaret, Dorothy, Merry, Robert, Richard, David, James, Douglas and Brent. She is survived by her dear brother Don, many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, her loyal housekeeper Alicia, her precious pups Sam, Leo, Sugar and Beau, and countless friends. Services will be held at Van Orsdel Funeral Home at 4600 SW 8th Street, Coral Gables, FL this Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1:30 pm to 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you make donations to the following charities that were near and dear to Sandy's heart: Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade in Memory of Sandy Tinsley Easter Seals South Florida in Memory of Sandy Tinsley

