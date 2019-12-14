Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Hutchinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Hutchinson Beautiful Sandra passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on December 7, 2019. Sandra was born in Kenmore, New York on July 17, 1934. She moved to New York City as a young beauty to become a model. In 1955, the sunny climate of Miami, Florida became her home and where she would become assistant to the CEO of American Bankers Insurance Group. It was there that she would meet her future husband, Albert "Hutch" Hutchinson. They married in 1967. Beautiful Sandra was dearly loved for her elegant sense of grace and her wonderful sense of humor. Sandra, also known by most as "Sandy", loved people and loved to entertain. She had friends from all corners of life, ages, and interests. Sandra was involved in many philanthropic organizations including; University of Miami Friends of The Theater, The Woman's Cancer Association, The Coconut Grove Women's Club, and the Coral Gables Beautification Committee. She was socially active and a member of the Mad Hatter's Club, The Coral Gables Country Club, the Riviera Country Club, the Coral Reef Yacht Club, and the Coconut Grove Sailing Club. She was a lover of the arts and sought a Fine Arts degree later in life at the University of Miami. She traveled the world extensively with her husband, her favorite place on earth being, Hawaii. Sandra is survived by her husband, Hutch, her stepdaughter, Dale Hutchinson, who loved her dearly, her devoted sister, Cornelia "Corney" Ord, her nieces Jennifer and Sandra, her step-grandchildren Molly, Casey, and Nicholas, and her great step-granddaughter, Onyx Rose. We are all going to miss Sandy's beautiful twinkling sky blue eyes, her smile and her wonderful laughter.

