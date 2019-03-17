Sandra L. Edie

EDIE, SANDRA L., age 67, passed away on Feb. 4, 2019, after a two-year fight with cancer. She is survived by brothers, Jim and Jack, and nieces, Hanna and Emma. A celebration of life service will be held on March 24 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church,11295 SW 57th Ave. For details and tribute go to www.stanfillfh.com.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
