EDIE, SANDRA L., age 67, passed away on Feb. 4, 2019, after a two-year fight with cancer. She is survived by brothers, Jim and Jack, and nieces, Hanna and Emma. A celebration of life service will be held on March 24 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church,11295 SW 57th Ave. For details and tribute go to www.stanfillfh.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra L. Edie.
Stanfill Funeral Homes
10545 South Dixie Hwy.
Miami, FL 33156
(305) 667-2518
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 17, 2019