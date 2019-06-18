Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Lee Perl. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PERL, SANDRA LEE (Sandi), age 77, passed away on June 15, 2019. Sandi was born on March 29, 1942, in Easton, Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her father Karl Jacobs, her mother Irene Jacobs and her sister Deanne Maltzman. Sandi is survived by her beloved and cherished daughter, Rachelle Perl-Kirstein and Rachelle's husband Steven Kirstein, grandsons Josh, step-grandsons Adam and Jacob. Sandi received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Miami and taught elementary school in Hialeah. She enjoyed playing tennis, skiing and traveling. Sandi loved children and animals. Throughout her life, she had a menagerie of animals. We are deeply grateful to the help and support of the staff from the PACE of West Palm and PACE of Delray. She also leaves behind the friends at Banyan Place of Boca Raton. Graveside services will be held at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, 1125 NW 137th St., Opa Locka, Florida on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 2:00 PM. The period of mourning will be observed after the services until 8:00 PM

