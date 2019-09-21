Sandra Phagan, long-time resident of Miami Lakes, passed away Wednesday the 18th of September at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in 1939 in Baltimore, Maryland, to Ernest and Leona Burke. Sandra received her Bachelors of Nursing in 1962. She started her nursing career at Jackson Memorial Hospital and retired after 20 years of service at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. She enjoyed many activities including Tai Chi, gardening, book club and spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her loving husband Monroe, two sons Brett and Glenn, daughters-in-law Jackie and Adrianne, sister Dorothy (Lloyd) Miller, brother Richard (Cookie) Burke and grandchildren Jessie, Liam and Mia. Viewing is on Monday, September 23 from 5-9 pm at the Vista Funeral Home in Miami Lakes, 14200 NW 57th Ave. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Memorial Healthcare System Foundation.

