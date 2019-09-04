Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Ruth "Sandy" Mittman Bowen Abou. View Sign Service Information Caballero Rivero Southern 15011 West Dixie Highway North Miami , FL 33181 (305)-940-6304 Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra 'Sandy' Ruth Mittman Bowen Abouelwafa, age 69, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at her home. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, she moved to Miami Beach in the early 80s to be close to her parents. Sandra was a school bus driver for several schools in Miami Beach and Miami Dade County for over 30 years and loved working with children. She leaves behind three daughters Gussie Bowen Sakowicz, Helen Bowen Ruiz, Sarah Abouelwafa, her companion Andres Montoya, her sister Barbara Catalano, her two chihuahuas and grandson Robert Ruiz. Sandy was loved by all who met her. Sandy could be described as hardworking, always smiling and always seeing the good in everyone. She was known for her heart of gold, big smile and being a great friend. Sandy also loved Elvis, the Beatles, shopping and animals. The services will be held on Wednesday, September 4th at 2:00 PM at Caballero Rivero Southern at the Shalom Gardens located at 15800 NE 18th Ave, North Miami. The family will greet friends immediately after the reception at 1741 NE 138 St. North Miami.

