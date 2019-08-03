Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sanford M. Markham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Sanford M. Markham, age 84, died on July 25th in Coral Gables Florida. He was born on October 1, 1934 in Pittsburg, KS. He graduated from Pittsburg High School, serving as the senior class president, and the University of Kansas, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He graduated from the University of Kansas Medical School, and completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at The New York Hospital and a Fellowship in reproductive endocrinology at Johns Hopkins University. He settled in Miami in 2007 to help start and gain accreditation for the medical school at Florida International University, and served as the first Dean of Student Affairs from 2007 to 2016. He had a career-long dedication to women's health and advocated for women in medicine. Dr. Markham was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by Ruth, his wife of nearly 62 years, his daughter and son-in-law Liz and Morgan McLanahan of Glen Cove, NY, his son and daughter-in-law Charlie and Colleen Markham of Potomac, MD, and his grandchildren George and Teddy McLanahan and Bea, Hugh and Ned Markham. His eldest son, David Markham, predeceased him. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 4pm at St. Philips Church in Coral Gables with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Florida International University Medical School Scholarship Fund. bit.ly/COMScholarships

