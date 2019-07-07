Sara Abramoczyk Sztylerman passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1931 in Havana, Cuba to Mindla Reznik Abramoczyk and Mosko Abramoczyk, who met in Havana following their immigration from David-Horodok, Poland (now Belarus) in 1928. In 1953, Sara married the love of her life Samuel (Sammy) Sztylerman, who predeceased her in Oct. 2006. They had two children, Ana and Moises. In Oct. 1960, Sara left Cuba with her two young children and settled in Miami Beach. Sammy joined her several months later. Sara was a savings officer at Flagler Federal Savings and Loan on Alton Road from its opening until 1992. However, she was proudest of her family, which she loved and was devoted to, especially, her grandsons, Julian and Eric. She lived her life caring for those around her, and treated everyone with respect and dignity. Sara greatly missed Sammy and going on their yearly cruises together. We are comforted knowing she has joined the love of her life on her final cruise. Sara will be greatly missed by her children, Ana (Neisen) Kasdin and Moises Sztylerman; grandchildren, Julian Kasdin (Dana Brodie) and Eric Kasdin. She was predeceased by her brother, Albert Abrams. She is survived by her sister-in-laws, Regina Resnick and Ofelia Abrams, and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to Mount Sinai Medical Center Foundation or Seasons Hospice. Funeral services will be held at Levitt-Weinstein-Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert at 18840 W. Dixie Highway, N. Miami Beach on Sun., July 7 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Lakeside Memorial Cemetry.

