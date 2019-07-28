Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara McLean Sinclair Ellenburg. View Sign Service Information Van Orsdel - Kendall Drive 11220 No. Kendall Drive Miami , FL 33176 (305)-279-6644 Send Flowers Obituary

ELLENBURG, SARA MC LEAN SINCLAIR, 97, passed away July 19, 2019. She was born in St. Augustine and moved to Miami with her family in 1925. She was a proud "Florida Cracker". Sara was married to Jimmy Ellenburg (known as the "Mayor of Stiltsville") for almost 49 years before his death in 1994. Together, they owned and operated Jimmy's Hurricane Restaurant where they continued to be avid Hurricanes football fans and part of the extended Hurricanes family. She and Jimmy led an exciting life buying and selling real estate and even owning a house in Stiltsville during the heyday of Miami's transformation from small town to global city. Sara was smart, independent, energetic and generous. She supported historic preservation and conservation causes, had an incredible green thumb and loved the Miami Hurricanes. Sara enthusiastically attended or watched Hurricanes games for over 70 years. She loved animals and volunteered at Zoo Miami since 1982. She always had at least one cat in her life. Sara enjoyed life, especially the ballet, theater and dining out with friends. Sara is survived by her nephew Thomas Williams (Edith) and his family, and her other family including Francine Horwich and David Weinstein and their daughter Larissa, her longtime UM football buddies and zoo friends. A very special thank you to her caregivers: Angela, April, Carmen and Keisha. Visitation Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 7-9pm, VAN ORSDEL KENDALL CHAPEL, 11220 N. Kendall Dr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the RP Foundation Fighting Blindness, Zoo Miami or the .

ELLENBURG, SARA MC LEAN SINCLAIR, 97, passed away July 19, 2019. She was born in St. Augustine and moved to Miami with her family in 1925. She was a proud "Florida Cracker". Sara was married to Jimmy Ellenburg (known as the "Mayor of Stiltsville") for almost 49 years before his death in 1994. Together, they owned and operated Jimmy's Hurricane Restaurant where they continued to be avid Hurricanes football fans and part of the extended Hurricanes family. She and Jimmy led an exciting life buying and selling real estate and even owning a house in Stiltsville during the heyday of Miami's transformation from small town to global city. Sara was smart, independent, energetic and generous. She supported historic preservation and conservation causes, had an incredible green thumb and loved the Miami Hurricanes. Sara enthusiastically attended or watched Hurricanes games for over 70 years. She loved animals and volunteered at Zoo Miami since 1982. She always had at least one cat in her life. Sara enjoyed life, especially the ballet, theater and dining out with friends. Sara is survived by her nephew Thomas Williams (Edith) and his family, and her other family including Francine Horwich and David Weinstein and their daughter Larissa, her longtime UM football buddies and zoo friends. A very special thank you to her caregivers: Angela, April, Carmen and Keisha. Visitation Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 7-9pm, VAN ORSDEL KENDALL CHAPEL, 11220 N. Kendall Dr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the RP Foundation Fighting Blindness, Zoo Miami or the . Published in the Miami Herald on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations