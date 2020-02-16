WELKOVITZ, Sara of Aventura passed away on February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Welkovitz, loving mother of Sharon (Mark) Feltingoff, Nirit Welkovitz & Tali (Marc) Ginsberg, dear sister of Orna Matlovsky & Vered Matlovsky, cherished grandmother of Carrie, Jonathan & Benjamin Feltingoff, Michael & Sami Ginsberg. Sara was a beloved member of the Aventura community and devoted many years as a volunteer at the Aventura Hospital. Sara shall be missed greatly. Services were held.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 16, 2020