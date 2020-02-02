Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah (Sunny) Howard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOWARD, SARAH (SUNNY) In Loving Memory Sunny passed away on January 30th in her hospital bed after fighting a courageous battle with pneumonia for the past five weeks. She was 95 years young. Born & raised in New York, she earned her college degree from NYU where she fell in love with Sy Howard and married soon thereafter. They moved to Miami Beach where they began there fabulous lives together, raising their four Children. Sunny was a dedicated Social Worker for over 25 years with the State of Florida. She enjoyed assisting Families who were in need of available Social Services and at the same time gave her Love, attention, energy and wisdom to her children, Alan, Andy, Bruce & Debbie. She was always there for her Family & they were always there for her. She is loved dearly and always will be remembered fondly by her son, Alan, his twin boys Stephen & Chris, & Stephen's wife Lizi; her son Andy, his wife Jane, their son Harris, his wife Sloane, their children Logan and Noah and daughter Brooke, her husband Ron and their three boys Jacob, Jordan and Josh; her son Bruce, his wife Marion, their son Mark, his wife Kimberly, their children Jack (deceased), Emily & Ryan; her daughter Debbie, her husband Glenn (deceased) and their son's Connor and Carson. Services and the burial will be held at Mount Sanai Memorial Park Cemetery, 1125 NW 137th Street, (Opa-Locka Blvd.), Miami, FL (the Jewish Section of Woodlawn Park Cemetery), scheduled for Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 @ 11:00 am.

Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 2, 2020

