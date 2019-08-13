Surrounded by her devoted husband of 69 years and her loving family, Sari Louise Mintz Gold, left us on August 11, 2019. With the love of her life, Jack, Sari raised three children Beth (Joseph), Gregg (Monica, Maria), and Jason (Kathy) and was a beloved Nana to eight grandchildren Tracy (Dermot), Graig, Melissa (Cris), Jessica (Paul), Mauikai (Boogie), Mason, Myah, and Marcus and five great-grand children (Sean, Zoe, Seth, Amaya, and Lia). Sari never forgot a birthday, an anniversary, or a winning mahjongg hand -- and we will never forget her. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Lakeside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, Northwest 25th Street, Miami, Florida.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 13, 2019