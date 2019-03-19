Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SAUL GINZBURG. View Sign

GINZBURG, SAUL, passed away on March 17th at his home. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather. He was born in 1930 in Havana Cuba to Gitel Swidler Ginzburg and Mendel Ginzburg who were Polish Russian Jews escaping from Eastern European anti-Semitism. Saul Ginzburg had a life he described in Cuba as "Paradise." There he met his beautiful wife Bertha Singer. In 1960, after the communist takeover of Cuba by Fidel Castro, Saul had to leave Cuba, due to the repressive regime, with his wife Bertha, his Sons Mario and Enrique and a thousand dollars in his pocket. Salle and his family started a new life in Miami. Saul joined Moises Egozi as a salesman at Oriental Trading Corporation where he demonstrated great business acumen advancing to eventually become President of the company. Through his hard work, strength, and perseverance he was able to create a new and better life for his family in Miami. Mitchell the youngest son, was later born in Miami. In his later years, he and Bertha took over the management of the family business La Casa De Las Viejas in downtown Miami developing it into a landmark notions store. The business was featured in Tropic Page of the Miami Herald and recently in an expose on public TV. Saul was an excellent salesman recognized by his business associates and clients. He was an avid member of Temple Menorah serving on the Board of Directors under the Auspices of Rabbi Mayer Abromowitz and followed by Rabbi Elliot Pearlson. His greatest love and joy leading to his greatest success was his family and friends. He led by example in honesty, honor and loving actions. He will be severely missed and survived by his wife Bertha, his sons Mario, Enrique, and Mitchell; his daughter in laws Eileen, Barbara and Marci; his grandchildren Rachel, Jacquelyn, Michael, Joseph, Eric, Kyle, Julia and Kasey and his great-grandchildren Eliana, Celia, Avra, and Minah. He was also the oldest brother to Rafael Ginzburg and predeceased sister Celia Arber. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at 1 pm at Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapels, 17250 W. Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL 33180 with burial to follow at Lakeside Memorial Park in Doral.

GINZBURG, SAUL, passed away on March 17th at his home. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather. He was born in 1930 in Havana Cuba to Gitel Swidler Ginzburg and Mendel Ginzburg who were Polish Russian Jews escaping from Eastern European anti-Semitism. Saul Ginzburg had a life he described in Cuba as "Paradise." There he met his beautiful wife Bertha Singer. In 1960, after the communist takeover of Cuba by Fidel Castro, Saul had to leave Cuba, due to the repressive regime, with his wife Bertha, his Sons Mario and Enrique and a thousand dollars in his pocket. Salle and his family started a new life in Miami. Saul joined Moises Egozi as a salesman at Oriental Trading Corporation where he demonstrated great business acumen advancing to eventually become President of the company. Through his hard work, strength, and perseverance he was able to create a new and better life for his family in Miami. Mitchell the youngest son, was later born in Miami. In his later years, he and Bertha took over the management of the family business La Casa De Las Viejas in downtown Miami developing it into a landmark notions store. The business was featured in Tropic Page of the Miami Herald and recently in an expose on public TV. Saul was an excellent salesman recognized by his business associates and clients. He was an avid member of Temple Menorah serving on the Board of Directors under the Auspices of Rabbi Mayer Abromowitz and followed by Rabbi Elliot Pearlson. His greatest love and joy leading to his greatest success was his family and friends. He led by example in honesty, honor and loving actions. He will be severely missed and survived by his wife Bertha, his sons Mario, Enrique, and Mitchell; his daughter in laws Eileen, Barbara and Marci; his grandchildren Rachel, Jacquelyn, Michael, Joseph, Eric, Kyle, Julia and Kasey and his great-grandchildren Eliana, Celia, Avra, and Minah. He was also the oldest brother to Rafael Ginzburg and predeceased sister Celia Arber. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at 1 pm at Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapels, 17250 W. Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL 33180 with burial to follow at Lakeside Memorial Park in Doral. Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Lakeside Memorial Park and Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close