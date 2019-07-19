Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Saul Harold Cohen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COHEN, SAUL HAROLD, 86 of Sandy Springs, GA passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019, at his home. Saul was Born January 17, 1933, to Abraham Cohen and Kate Lowenthal Cohen in Brooklyn, NY. His family later moved to Miami, FL. Saul was a graduate of Miami Beach High School, attended the University of Florida, where he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi Fraternity. He obtained a B.S. Degree in Accounting from the University of Miami. Saul worked for many years in the Finance and Banking Industries, first with Walter E. Heller and Company in Miami, FL and later moved to Atlanta where he served as Senior Vice President of Exchange National Bank of Chicago until retirement. Saul was preceded in death by his parents, brother Leon Cohen and sister Selma Cohen Perry. Saul is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Myrna Morton Cohen. Son, Andy Cohen, Daughters, Barri Summey (Kelly) and Lori Brown. Grandchildren, Katie and Jake Summey, Sister-in-law Roberta Goldfarb, niece Renee' Knox (Willy), nephews David, Jonathan and Billy Goldfarb. Saul was an avid sports fan and a great supporter of the Florida Gators. He frequently wore Gator attire and collected many sports memorabilia items. He enjoyed traveling with his wife around the globe and spending time with his family and friends. Saul was a champion racquetball player where he competed numerous times in the Senior Olympic Games and won serval medals representing the State of Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Saul Cohen to , . Funeral Services will be held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, 1125 N.W. 137th St., Miami, FL, Sunday, July 21, at 1:00 PM.

COHEN, SAUL HAROLD, 86 of Sandy Springs, GA passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019, at his home. Saul was Born January 17, 1933, to Abraham Cohen and Kate Lowenthal Cohen in Brooklyn, NY. His family later moved to Miami, FL. Saul was a graduate of Miami Beach High School, attended the University of Florida, where he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi Fraternity. He obtained a B.S. Degree in Accounting from the University of Miami. Saul worked for many years in the Finance and Banking Industries, first with Walter E. Heller and Company in Miami, FL and later moved to Atlanta where he served as Senior Vice President of Exchange National Bank of Chicago until retirement. Saul was preceded in death by his parents, brother Leon Cohen and sister Selma Cohen Perry. Saul is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Myrna Morton Cohen. Son, Andy Cohen, Daughters, Barri Summey (Kelly) and Lori Brown. Grandchildren, Katie and Jake Summey, Sister-in-law Roberta Goldfarb, niece Renee' Knox (Willy), nephews David, Jonathan and Billy Goldfarb. Saul was an avid sports fan and a great supporter of the Florida Gators. He frequently wore Gator attire and collected many sports memorabilia items. He enjoyed traveling with his wife around the globe and spending time with his family and friends. Saul was a champion racquetball player where he competed numerous times in the Senior Olympic Games and won serval medals representing the State of Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Saul Cohen to , . Funeral Services will be held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, 1125 N.W. 137th St., Miami, FL, Sunday, July 21, at 1:00 PM. Published in the Miami Herald on July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.