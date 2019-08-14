SAUL LANE was born February 11, 1924. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday August 12, 2019. He was born in New York City and moved to South Florida in 1963. He was a Plumbing Contractor and worked till he was 88. Meta (Pooch) his wife of 58 years pre-deceased him in 2006. He never got over the loss of her. Saul was a proud veteran of WWII and served in Saipan in the Signal Corps. He was a true patriot. He was a gadget-guy and always had the latest technology from one of the first car phones to the latest in computers. He ordered from Amazon until 2 weeks before his passing. Saul is survived by his children Wendy (Cowden) Henry, Lesley (Kenneth) Tobin, Suzy (Raymond) Robinson. His adoring grandchildren Lainey (Michael) Kieffer, Ben Tobin, Riley (Alysha) Robinson and Ricky Robinson; along with his Great Grandson Miles Kieffer; along with his brother Lewis (Bunny) Lane and his best friend John MacDaniel.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 14, 2019