Schneiderman, Eleanor (Ellie) , 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep while at home in Coral Gables on April 18, 2020. She was born on October 27, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York to Ruth and Irving Safran. Ellie is survived by her husband of almost 61 years, Dr. Neil Schneiderman, PhD, James L. Knight Professor of Psychology at the University of Miami, by three adult children, Jon Schneiderman (wife, Stacy), Laura Redwine (husband, Johnny Turner), and Eric Schneiderman (wife, Eva) as well as 5 grandchildren: Rhiannon, Merielle, Tajana, Katarina and Alena. A well respected, successful ceramics artist, Ellie started and was Founding Director of the South Florida Art Center (later named the Art Center South Florida) in 1983, installing over 100 juried artists in vacant store fronts along three city blocks of Miami Beach's then derelict Lincoln Road. While Director of the South Florida Art Center, Ellie used grant monies to purchase three large buildings. In 2018, under the direction of Dennis Scholl, CEO of the art center, funds from the sale of one of the buildings was used to underwrite the "Ellies", which consist of $500,000 in prizes given to visual artists and art teachers. "Ellies" were again awarded to further the careers of artists in 2019. After directing the South Florida Art Center for 10 years, Ellie developed Miami Artworks, with studios, galleries and classes serving as a "destination anchor" for Paseo, a mall adjacent to Coral Gables' Miracle Mile on Coral Way. When Paseo was sold, Ellie and business partner, I. Stanley Levine developed a 3.5 acre arts campus in Homestead called Art South, which included two large buildings serving the visual arts, a foundry, a historic church that became the Art Sanctuary for the performing arts, and a hotel serving both the visual and performing arts programs. When Ellie died last Saturday she left a legacy for emerging and established artists to form communities in which their careers could thrive and survive. The family thanks Irahim Diaz, RN, Maria Centeno, CNA and the Catholic Hospice team for their outstanding medical care they provided and Pauline Gentles for her excellent caregiving services.

