PARKER, SCOTT ROBERT Our beloved brother passed away September 4, 2019. Born January 14, 1957 in Miami, FL, where he lived life joyfully and with a giving spirit. Scott also lived for many years in the Bahamas which he adored. Scotty was proud member of the American Legion Post 31, where he loved and was loved. He is survived by brother Bruce Parker & sister Laura Parker Moylan, brother-in-law Clint Moylan & nephew Carter Moylan. Scott was predeceased by his parents Robert & Betty Parker. A celebration of Scott's life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 6, 2019