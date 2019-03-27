Selma Estelle Levine passed away March 23 2019 at age 85. Loving mother to Susan, Mark, Martha (DIL) and Neil Levine. Grandmother to Christopher Levine and Moises DeLeon. Great grandmother to Adam, Moises, Charlie, Abagail and Mark. She will be missed by all. Service to be held Mar 27 Riverside Gorden memorial chapels at 1pm. 17250 west Dixie highway, N Miami Beach, FL. Funeral follows at Southern Memorial,Shalom cemetary section at 2PM.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 27, 2019