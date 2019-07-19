SCHNEIDER, SELMA (nee Freedman) passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. Selma was born in Malden, Massachusetts on July 23, 1926. She made her way to Miami, Florida in the 1940's where she married and raised her family. Selma was a kind and warm human being. She loved life with her family and loved traveling, playing mah-jong, and playing slot machines in Las Vegas. She is predeceased by her husband, Marvin Freedland, husband, Marvin Schneider, and son Robert. Selma is survived by her children Gary A. Schneider (Evey), and Amy Sakowitz (Herman), stepson Gary H. Schneider (Peggy) grandchildren Janie, Mallory, Joshua, Scott and Lauren and brother Melvin Freedman, plus her special grand dogs, Murphy, Ezra, Sam, Duke and Charlie. The graveside service for Selma Schneider will be held at Mt. Nebo Kendall Memorial Gardens 5900 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL 33143 on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:30 pm.

