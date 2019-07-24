WERNER JR., SELWYN TAYLOR STEVE, born December 23, 1932, in Uhrichsville, Ohio, to Selwyn, Sr. and Inez Morrow, died July 17, 2019, in Coral Gables, Florida. Mr. Werner graduated from Uhrichsville High School and Kent State University with a Business Administration Degree. He was honorably discharged from the United States Coast Guard. He was a member of Mystic Tie 194 F&AM, Dennison Ohio, 32nd Scottish Rite, Valley of Miami, York Rite, Knight Templar and Arbitus Chapter OES 288, Gnadenhutten, Ohio, Patron of Metropolitan Opera and Florida Grand Opera, Trustee of Viscaya Museum, member of Fairchild Tropical Gardens and Metro Zoo. He was a long time member and deacon of Plymouth Congregational Church, Coconut Grove, Florida. Survivors include two nieces, Catherine Werner (Edward) Gould, Barbara Werner, and nephews, William R. Werner, Jr. and Lee A. (Becky) Novak; great niece, Kelly Ann (Steve) Light; and great nephews, James Lynn (Jennifer) Crandall, III, Kyle Richard (Courtney) Gould, Nick (Chrissy) Novak and five great-great nephews and niece. Mr. Werner was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marianne Longshore Werner; his sister, Peggy Williams (Leonard) Novak and brother, William Richard (Ruth) Werner. Memorial Service: Plymouth Congregational Church 3400 Devon Road Coconut Grove, FL 33133 Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 12 Noon In lieu of flowers, donations to: Plymouth Congregational Church 3400 Devon Road Coconut Grove, FL 33133

