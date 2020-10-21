Chadroff, Seymour "Sy" May 4, 1929 October 19, 2020 The world has lost one of the great ones. A gentle giant, Seymour Chadroff was born in the Bronx, NY and came to South Florida to play basketball at the University of Miami. Playing for the Canes, he became known as "SY" and the Herald claimed "they saw plenty of 20", referring to his jersey number. After playing basketball, while in law school at UM, he became an assistant basketball coach, a forever Canes fan and a strong advocate, pushing the university to diversify. He made his mark on the Alcohol Industry which he championed for over 55 years as an attorney specializing in alcoholic beverage law. He represented Southern Wine & Spirits from its inception and wrote laws on behalf of the alcohol industry. A pioneer in the evolution of Florida's modern alcoholic beverage law, he was known as the liquor license czar. Nightlife owners, stadiums, arenas, and vast numbers of other hospitality operators went to him for their liquor licenses and sought his expert advice. His impact on Florida's hospitality industry will be felt for years to come. He met the love of his life Joyce Eisenberg at UM, they married in 1954 and had 4 daughters and 7 grandchildren. Lover of the arts, he supported many different local South Florida and NYC arts organizations. He couldn't get enough of it! He was a founder and lifetime member of Beth Torah congregation in NMB. Sy was a mensch. He supported causes he believed in and spoke up about them. His friends and colleagues knew they could go to him when they needed an ally. Sy is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce, daughters Karen Rutman (David), Lori Chadroff, Deborah Perlman (Alan), Amy Siskind (Harris), grandchildren Seth and Casey Rutman, Jared, Brandon and Jordan Perlman, Morgan and Drew Siskind, his sister Carol Kaufman, sisters in law Marilyn Lundy (predeceased by husband Martin Lundy) and Tina Kassman (Larry), many nieces and nephews, and the many extended family and friends he so greatly touched. Due to Covid, the funeral is a Private Family Service that will be zoomed; friends and colleagues please reach out to us for the mtg link if you haven't yet received it. THERE WILL BE A CELEBRATION OF LIFE AT A LATER DATE when we can thank all of our friends and extended family for your kind words and warm embrace. Donations may be made to Touch a Heart Foundation, www.touchaheartfoundation.org
and The Lupus Foundation of Florida, www.lupus.org/florida
. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700