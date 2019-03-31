Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Seymour Gelber. View Sign

GELBER, SEYMOUR 99, of Miami Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 surrounded by his children. Born on September 1, 1919, in Brighton Beach, N.Y. to Hyman and Rose Gelber. He served the nation as a Buck Sergeant in WWII Army Air Corp. After the war he resettled in Miami Beach where he earned a law degree at the University of Miami. He followed a path of public service: senior aide to Florida State Senator Joe Eaton; Chief Assistant to Miami-Dade State Attorney Richard Gerstein; and Chief (juvenile court) Judge of the Circuit Court in Miami. After retiring from the bench at 70, the residents of Miami Beach overwhelmingly elected him to three terms as their Mayor where he served with great distinction. Upon completion of his service as Mayor he returned to the Circuit Court bench as a Senior Judge where he served until age 95. Gelber also earned Masters and Doctorate degrees from Florida State University and taught intermittently at the University of Miami and Florida International University. Judge Gelber was happily married for 52 years to Edith Gelber and is survived by his three children Judy Gelber, her spouse Steven Kurtzer and two children Joshua Lee and Zachary Lee, predeceased in 2000. Dan Gelber and his spouse Joan Silverstein and three children Sophie Gelber, Hannah Gelber and Max Gelber. Barbara Gelber and her spouse John Barker and three children Madeleine Barker, Claudia Barker and Benjamin Barker. The memorial service will be held Sunday, March 31 at Temple Beth Sholom 4144 Chase Avenue, Miami Beach at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations payable to Miami Beach PAL Kindergarten Cop Program, 999 11 Street, Miami Beach 33139.

