Shakira Rubi Gonzalez entered this world on November 5, 1990 and left to join her beloved mother in heaven on April 4, 2020. She was loved dearly by her brothers Douglas A. Montanez, Raul Gonzalez, Raul Gonzalez Jr., and her sister Cheyne A. Rodriguez. She had an abundance of friends, friends who became family, and extended family who loved her. She was born in Queens, NY and moved to Central Florida at a young age. Shakira lost her mother at the tender age of 5. Shortly after, along with her brother Raul, she was placed in foster care. The loss of her mother, abandonment from her father, disconnection from her brothers, and judgement from others caused Shakira much pain. She lived with depression for many years. Over the course of her life, she met many good people who tried to help her. Even through the suffering, Shakira had a smile as bright as the sun. Her personality brought happiness to anyone who knew her. She had an amazing sense of humor, she loved making people smile, and wanted everyone to feel good about themselves all the time. Recently, she moved to Hollywood, Florida, with her brother and his family, to begin a new chapter in her life. Unfortunately, she succumbed to a drug addiction that she hid from everyone. She hid her pain from everyone who loved her so that no one would feel her sadness. She was unselfish, kind, and full of love. She was buried on Tuesday April 14, 2020 surrounded by those who loved and accepted her as a child of God. Shakira Rubi Gonzalez finished her life on earth at the age of 29 but the impact she made lives on forever in all of our hearts.

