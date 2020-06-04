Richard(Dick) Shaner Piper On Sunday, May 31, Richard(Dick) Shaner Piper, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend, died at the age of 93 at his home in Miami. Born May 19, 1927 in Olean, NY to Ruby (Shaner) and Archie Piper, he grew up in Bradford, PA, and attended Mercersburg Academy (MD) and Bradford High School, where he threw the javelin for the track and field team. He graduated high school in 1945, then served 2 years in the US Army. Afterwards he earned a degree in business at Penn State University. During his time at Penn State, he befriended his neighbors, Dr. Haskell Curry, a mathematics researcher and professor, and his wife Virginia. He was later introduced to a beautiful young woman at a party and soon discovered she was the Curry's daughter, Anne. He was immediately smitten, and the two married in 1952. Shortly after, they moved to Miami and eventually settled in Miami Shores, where they raised their five children. Dick was a State Farm agent for 38 years, as well as an avid golfer, voracious reader, deft card player and a devoted fan of Penn State football. He was extremely proud of his children and their accomplishments, and relished spending time with family and friends. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He is predeceased by his wife Anne of 52 years, and is survived by his sister Eugenia Nelson; his five children: Lisa Warren (Richard), Rev. Brant Piper (Rev. Leslie), Mark Piper (Sheryl), Wendy Weant (Robert), and Kimberly Heffernan (Timothy); his thirteen grandchildren: Timothy Warren (D'Arianne), Leslie Rosenberg (Brian), Natalie Synhavsky (John); Emily and Brooks Cameron Piper; Helen and Margaret Piper; Virginia, Robert, and Kathryn Weant; and Anne, John, and David Heffernan; two great grandchildren, with more on the way; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miami Shores Presbyterian Church.



