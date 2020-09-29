On September 17, 2020, Sharon Lynne Duke, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 78. Born December 3, 1941 in Allopatta Miami to Eddie Mappin & Belle Mae Deline. Her life included several years at the phone co, as a realtor in NC before becoming a big part of S&D Motors and traveling the world. On October 30, 1959 she married Daniel A Duke Sr and raised two sons, Daniel Jr and Dwayne. Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, Disney at Christmas time and the fall leaves at her home in NC. She was known for her quick wit and wisdom and was always interested in what her kids and grandkids were into and will be missed by all. Sharon is survived by her husband, sons Daniel Jr(Mindy)& Dwayne(Karin), grandchildren Daniel III(Jenny),Jennie(Matt), Katie(Eric), Travis & Cole. Great grandchildren Daniel IV, Johnny, Nikki & Matt. Celebration of life to be announced.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store