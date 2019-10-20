Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila King. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KING, SHEILA Formally of Coral Gables, passed on 10/18/19 with her loving family by her side. She is survived by her children Daniel, Denise Falkenhagen (John) Douglas (Marion), Deirdre, Leo and grandchildren. Sheila is perhaps best known for her passion as an artist and a Miami Dade teacher inspiring 45 years of students. She earned a degree from St. Catherine's and a MFA from the University of Miami. She was always positive and hard working and her interest in education inspired her to run for the Florida Commissioner of Education in 1974. She was active in the Coral Gables Women's Club, President of the Women's Democratic Club. Everyone who knew Sheila will remember her as a vibrant, humorous, kind, and compassionate woman. She cared deeply for her children and relished their summers traveling to Europe, the Carolinas, Colorado and Utah. Sheila always enjoyed life to the fullest, her retirement years were spent living in Vero Beach with her children by her side. Mass Monday, October 21, at 12 Noon at St. Raymonds, burial to follow at Caballero Woodlawn Cemetery. Caballero Funeral Home at Little Havana.

