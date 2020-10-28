1/1
Shelby Freedland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelby Freedland, 81, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend died on October 20 after a brief illness. Shelby was raised on Miami Beach and Miami. He graduated from Miami Senior High School in 1957 and went on to work in the office supply business until his retirement. He is survived by his devoted wife Sharon, son Steven, grandchildren Jacob and Justin, and sister Carole Kotkin. He was a kind and loving husband as well as an amazing father and grandfather. He also leaves behind an extended family of in-laws and friends who will miss him dearly. Shelby was known for his sense of humor, warmth, honesty, and never-ending devotion to his family and friends. He was a kind and sweet man who always had a smile on his face. He was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Services were private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved