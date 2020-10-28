Shelby Freedland, 81, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend died on October 20 after a brief illness. Shelby was raised on Miami Beach and Miami. He graduated from Miami Senior High School in 1957 and went on to work in the office supply business until his retirement. He is survived by his devoted wife Sharon, son Steven, grandchildren Jacob and Justin, and sister Carole Kotkin. He was a kind and loving husband as well as an amazing father and grandfather. He also leaves behind an extended family of in-laws and friends who will miss him dearly. Shelby was known for his sense of humor, warmth, honesty, and never-ending devotion to his family and friends. He was a kind and sweet man who always had a smile on his face. He was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Services were private.

