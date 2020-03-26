Sheldon H. Becher, 91, of Bal Harbour, Florida passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born in Newark, New Jersey and lived in Cranford, New Jersey before moving to Miami, Florida in 1972. Sheldon graduated from Central High School in Newark, New Jersey and received his bachelor's degree from Rutgers University before becoming a CPA. He practiced in Union, NJ before moving to Florida where he was the founding partner of Becher, Nall & Co., P.A. in Miami, Florida. During that time, he helped bring Noven Pharmaceuticals public and remained a board member until his retirement. He also served as a long-time board member of Temple Zion in Miami. Sheldon was predeceased by his brother Richard (Barbara) and leaves behind his loving companion Vivian Ruben; his brother Alan (Julie Elliano); and his four children: Robin (Michael) Ware of North Caldwell, NJ; Jeffrey (Christopher Brower) of Casselberry, FL; Gary (Jacki Sinett) of Boca Raton; FL and Scott (MaryEllen Wiedenbeck) of Miami, FL; as well as his ex-wife Judith A. Becher. Sheldon was also the proud grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Private graveside services were held at Beth David Memorial Gardens, Hollywood, FL. Donations in Sheldon's honor may be made to . Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 26, 2020