SINGER, SHELDON L. The Diabetes Research Institute and Foundation deeply mourn the passing of Sheldon "Shelly" Singer, who together with his wife, Barbara, was one of the original five founding families of the organization in 1971. Shelly served as the first chairman of the DRI Foundation's Board of Directors and continued to serve on the National Board through 2014. In addition to his role as founding chairman, Shelly also held the position of secretary and treasurer, and was a member of the finance and planned giving committees and the Florida Regional Board's major gifts committee. Generous with both his time and financial support, he was a Grand Founder of the DRI Foundation. Shelly became passionately committed to the search for a cure for type 1 diabetes when their youngest child, Debbie, was diagnosed with the disease at age 2. His efforts helped lay the groundwork for building the Diabetes Research Institute at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, a recognized world leader in cure-focused diabetes research. Tragically, Debbie lost her life in 2001 at age 33 due to complications of diabetes, further steeling his resolve to end this disease. Born and raised in New York, he moved to Florida more than 50 years ago. A proud father, he was an even prouder grand-father to his five grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Our sincere condolences go to his wife, Barbara; sons Michael (Amy) and Jon (Carmen Ferrer); grandchildren Rachael, Rebekah, Noah, Hannah, and Leah; great-granddaughter, Reigan, and the entire Singer family. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, April 16 at Beth David Memorial Gardens, 3201 North 72nd Avenue, Hollywood, FL 33024

