Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheldon Singer. View Sign

SINGER, SHELDON Lost his battle with a lengthy illness. Born in Brooklyn in 1938 he moved to Florida in 1961 with his beloved wife of 57 years, Barbara. He lived a wonderful life where family and friends were of utmost importance. With successful careers in the fashion and insurance industries, he enjoyed travel, food and golf. He was a founding member and the first Chairman of the Board of the University of Miami's Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF), and actively involved for over 40 years. Predeceased by his daughter Deb B in 2001, he leaves behind his sons Michael (Amy) and Jonathan (Carmen), grandchildren Rachael, Rebekah, Noah, Levi and Hannah, and great-granddaughter Reigan. Funeral services will be held April 16 at 1:00 at Beth David Memorial Gardens, 3201 N. 72 Avenue, Hollywood. Contributions in his memory may be made to the DRIF, 200 S. Park Road, Suite 100, Hollywood, Florida 33021

SINGER, SHELDON Lost his battle with a lengthy illness. Born in Brooklyn in 1938 he moved to Florida in 1961 with his beloved wife of 57 years, Barbara. He lived a wonderful life where family and friends were of utmost importance. With successful careers in the fashion and insurance industries, he enjoyed travel, food and golf. He was a founding member and the first Chairman of the Board of the University of Miami's Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF), and actively involved for over 40 years. Predeceased by his daughter Deb B in 2001, he leaves behind his sons Michael (Amy) and Jonathan (Carmen), grandchildren Rachael, Rebekah, Noah, Levi and Hannah, and great-granddaughter Reigan. Funeral services will be held April 16 at 1:00 at Beth David Memorial Gardens, 3201 N. 72 Avenue, Hollywood. Contributions in his memory may be made to the DRIF, 200 S. Park Road, Suite 100, Hollywood, Florida 33021 Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close