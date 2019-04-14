SINGER, SHELDON Lost his battle with a lengthy illness. Born in Brooklyn in 1938 he moved to Florida in 1961 with his beloved wife of 57 years, Barbara. He lived a wonderful life where family and friends were of utmost importance. With successful careers in the fashion and insurance industries, he enjoyed travel, food and golf. He was a founding member and the first Chairman of the Board of the University of Miami's Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF), and actively involved for over 40 years. Predeceased by his daughter Deb B in 2001, he leaves behind his sons Michael (Amy) and Jonathan (Carmen), grandchildren Rachael, Rebekah, Noah, Levi and Hannah, and great-granddaughter Reigan. Funeral services will be held April 16 at 1:00 at Beth David Memorial Gardens, 3201 N. 72 Avenue, Hollywood. Contributions in his memory may be made to the DRIF, 200 S. Park Road, Suite 100, Hollywood, Florida 33021
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheldon Singer.
Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
3201 NW 72nd Ave.
Hollywood, FL 33024
954-963-2400
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 14, 2019