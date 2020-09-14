1/2
Shelley Lynn Stern
SHELLEY LYNN STERN Shelley Lynn Stern passed away peacefully at home on September 12, 2020 after a long and courageous cancer battle. Born on December 15, 1957 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Shelley graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison and later received her MBA from New York University. She enjoyed a long and successful career in commodities banking both in New York and Miami and was always a client favorite. She had many friends and acquaintances, all of whom will miss her bubbly personality, sense of humor, great smile and her love of all things great and small. Shelley was the best friend and dancing partner anyone could have. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Eric Weiss, and her son Jason Weiss, a 2017 graduate of Duke University. She was so proud of Jason and his many accomplishments thus far in his young life and knows he will do great things in the world. Shelley is also survived by her sister Robin Axel (Jack) and brother Jeff Stern (Terri) and her beloved nephew, Paul, and nieces Amanda, Amy, Jodi and Rebecca. And, of course, her dogs Reese and Picasso held a very special place in her heart. A celebration of Shelley's life will be held in the near future so that all who loved her can gather to share stories and celebrate a life well lived. A special note of appreciation to Drs. Raja Mudad and George Simon for their kind, compassionate, and innovative care extended to Shelley throughout her illness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Shelley's name to MD Anderson's lung cancer research fund at gifts.mdanderson.org.

Published in the Miami Herald on Sep. 14, 2020.
