OLIVER, SHERRILL age 99, of Vero Beach, Florida went home to be with the Lord on May 5th, 2019. He was predeceased by his first wife, Ann Oliver, second wife, Mary Nelle Oliver, daughter Sherry Oliver, and two sisters, Jane Green of Athens, Georgia and Mary Prendergast of Wilmington, Delaware. Two services will be held in his honor. The first service will be at Indian River Estates on Thursday, May 9th at 2:00, and a second graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery in Miami on Saturday, May 11th at 10:00. Sherrill Oliver was born August 29, 1919, in Winters, Texas, to Elizabeth Helen Sherrill and Wallace B. Oliver. He had four sisters: Jane, Mary, Ann, and Nell. He graduated from Winters High School and then studied civil engineering at Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas until he was drafted. In 1941, Sherrill became an Army Air Force cadet in training and was sent to Miami to attend the Pan American Navigator's School. He was deployed to Australia and the Philippines after the Japanese entered the war. He then flew missions over New Guinea and the Solomon Islands. Sherrill was discharged from the service in 1946, and upon his return to Florida, he married Ann Thomas. He sold his restaurants in Miami in order to buy his first gas station. In time, he owned or supplied over 200 gas stations. Sherrill was bought out by Phillips Oil Company. He also had his own independent oil company called Macmillan Oil. Upon retirement, he presented Macmillan Oil to his employees. In 1951, Sherrill and Ann welcomed their daughter Sherry into the world, and in 1956, they moved to Miami Springs, Florida where they lived until Ann passed away in 1989. Sherrill then married Mary Nelle Inglis in 1993, and they remained in Miami Springs until 1998. He was a member of Miami Springs Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder for many years and oversaw the building committee. He also served on the Presbyterian Homes Board for many years. He gave to many ministries, and it would be impossible to number the people Sherrill's life impacted because of his generosity. Sherrill was an avid golfer and enjoyed good health. He was winsome and witty and loved by all who knew him. Sherrill is lovingly remembered by two sisters; Nell Hall of Marietta, Georgia, and her family , and Ann Middleton of San Angelo, Texas, and her family; granddaughter Ellen DiResta of Los Angeles, California; Jill DiResta of New York, New York; stepson, Jim Inglis of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and stepdaughter, Martha Spence of Goodland, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Orchard Lake Campground in Saluda, North Carolina.

